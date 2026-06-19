Chennai: After attack with iron rod, man snatches phone, pulls chain on train

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 29-year-old man on Wednesday within 12 hours of a violent train robbery between Chennai Beach and Chennai Fort stations.
The suspect, identified as Karthik Singh from West Bengal, allegedly attacked a fellow passenger with an iron rod during the early hours of Wednesday. He snatched the victim's mobile phone and pulled the emergency chain to halt the train and escape.
Following a complaint, the GRP Egmore unit registered a case and formed a special team to trace the suspect. The team tracked down and arrested Singh within 12 hours and recovered the stolen phone.
Investigators are now checking if he is linked to any other crime in the state.
DGP Railways K Vanniyaperumal commended the special team for their swift action.
For complaints related to rail safety, passengers can reach the 24x7 Railway Police helpline at 1512 or via WhatsApp at 99625-00500.