Chennai: Advocates sustains injury due to maanja on Maduravoyal bypass flyover

CHENNAI: An advocate sustained injuries after a loose kite string coated with maanja struck his forehead and nose on Maduravoyal bypass flyover on Sunday night.
The injured man was identified as Mohammed Rasheed (26) of Ezhil Nagar in Kodungaiyur.
The police said that he was travelling towards Tambaram on a two-wheeler with his brother on Sunday night when the incident happened.
As they approached the Maduravoyal bypass, a loose kite string coated with maanja fell on Rasheed's face, after which he lost balance and both men fell to the ground.
Mohammed Rasheed was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.
The Vanagaram police have registered a case and are investigating to identify those responsible for flying the kite with the maanja string.
Last month, two men were arrested in Tiruvottiyur for hoarding and selling banned maanja thread and kites. The duo had acquired kite strings online and sold them illegally in the city. In January, Prakash Jain (67) was injured by a maanja thread while he was travelling on the Moolakadai flyover, following which three persons were arrested.
The city police have been regularly cracking down on maanja thread sellers.