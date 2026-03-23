Chennai: Advocates sustains injury due to maanja on Maduravoyal bypass flyover

The injured man was identified as Mohammed Rasheed (26) of Ezhil Nagar in Kodungaiyur.



The police said that he was travelling towards Tambaram on a two-wheeler with his brother on Sunday night when the incident happened.



As they approached the Maduravoyal bypass, a loose kite string coated with maanja fell on Rasheed's face, after which he lost balance and both men fell to the ground.



Mohammed Rasheed was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.