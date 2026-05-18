Chennai: Adambakkam MRTS station may not open anytime soon

Since March, the Southern Railway's construction wing has been studying possible rectification measures, including whether the platform could be extended to reduce the gap or whether corrections would have to be carried out on the tracks themselves.

"Bend removal is not the question for discussion; there is some process for it," a senior Railway official told DT Next, adding that Railways had "technical means" to address the issue. According to the official, the station is currently undergoing physical rectification work as well as internal railway procedures that may delay passenger operations further.

"Multiple components are being processed simultaneously," the official noted while declining to elaborate further. Railway officials also remained unwilling to indicate when trains would begin halting at the station.