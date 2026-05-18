Chennai: Adambakkam MRTS station may not open anytime soon

CHENNAI: Adambakkam MRTS station may remain shut for longer than expected, with the Southern Railway officials stating that multiple technical and procedural processes are still under way with no timeline confirmed yet for passenger operations to begin.
Since March, the Southern Railway's construction wing has been studying possible rectification measures, including whether the platform could be extended to reduce the gap or whether corrections would have to be carried out on the tracks themselves.
"Bend removal is not the question for discussion; there is some process for it," a senior Railway official told DT Next, adding that Railways had "technical means" to address the issue. According to the official, the station is currently undergoing physical rectification work as well as internal railway procedures that may delay passenger operations further.
"Multiple components are being processed simultaneously," the official noted while declining to elaborate further. Railway officials also remained unwilling to indicate when trains would begin halting at the station.
Though the station was part of the long-awaited Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS extension commissioned on March 14, trains continue to pass through Adambakkam without halting. Currently, 86 services are operated between Chennai Beach and St Thomas Mount every day, apart from a few services terminating at Velachery. The extension itself was proposed in 2008 but took nearly 18 years to complete due to land acquisition hurdles and delays in construction.
The issue first surfaced during inspection of the 4.5-km stretch by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), who flagged the widening gap between the train coaches and the platform at Adambakkam station, located on a curved section of track.
The current uncertainty has once again extended the delay of having a 'fully-operational' MRTS network. Commuters in Adambakkam remain frustrated over the delay, especially because MRTS services already halt at nearby Puzhuthivakkam while bypassing Adambakkam altogether despite the station structure being largely complete.