Chennai: Adambakkam commuters sweat as buses skip NGO Colony bus stop

According to residents of NGO Colony and many commuters, the original NGO Colony bus stop (opposite the Adambakkam Bus Depot) was removed because it obstructed traffic and prevented vehicles from turning onto the Officers’ Colony 4th Main Road.

Later, a new NGO Colony bus stop was constructed at the State Bank Colony opposite HDFC Bank. Bus services like 9M Thyagarayan Nagar to AGS colony, 18 P Broadway to Puzhuthivakkam and 14 M Medavakkam to NGO Colony do not stop at the designated place.

“The S13 minibus from Velachery to Guindy Race Course travels via City Link Road, but it stops at the Officers Colony 4th Main Road, and State Bank Colony, where there is no shade,” lamented Rajendran, an auto driver. “The two unauthorised stops are within walking distance of the NGO Colony bus stop. If bus drivers use the designated stop, they can reduce unwanted stoppages, and save time and fuel.”