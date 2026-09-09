Chennai: Actor attacked with knife, threatened over court appearance

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old film writer and supporting actor was allegedly attacked by two unidentified men who barged into his house in Koyambedu on Monday night and assaulted him with a knife.
The injured man, identified as Antony Thomas of Govardhan Nagar in Mettukuppam, has been working as a film writer and supporting actor in several movies. His mother Pushpalatha is also a supporting actor in television serials.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Antony was at home when two men armed with knives entered the house and attacked him on the head. The duo allegedly warned him not to appear in court the next day and demanded that he withdraw a complaint lodged with the police.
The attackers then fled the scene. Antony, who suffered injuries on his head, was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Based on his complaint, Koyambedu police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the suspects.
During preliminary inquiry, police found that Antony had lodged a complaint with Koyambedu police in May against one Satheesh Singh over a money transaction dispute. He had also approached the Madras High Court in connection with the issue.
Antony was scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday in connection with the case. He told police that the unidentified men barged into his house on Monday night and attacked him, allegedly warning him not to appear in court.
Police are also probing whether the attack was linked to a recent social media controversy involving Antony's mother. Pushpalatha had reportedly posted a message supporting Chief Minister Vijay on social media last month. She later lodged a complaint with Virugambakkam police against a person allegedly belonging to the DMK for posting abusive comments on the social media post.
Police are probing various angles, including the money dispute and the social media controversy, to ascertain the motive behind the attack.