Chennai: Actor attacked with knife, threatened over court appearance

The injured man, identified as Antony Thomas of Govardhan Nagar in Mettukuppam, has been working as a film writer and supporting actor in several movies. His mother Pushpalatha is also a supporting actor in television serials.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Antony was at home when two men armed with knives entered the house and attacked him on the head. The duo allegedly warned him not to appear in court the next day and demanded that he withdraw a complaint lodged with the police.

The attackers then fled the scene. Antony, who suffered injuries on his head, was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Based on his complaint, Koyambedu police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the suspects.