Chennai: Accumulated waste at children’s park in Nandanam rankles residents

One of the slides in the park is damaged, while plastic bottles, paper, food wrappers and other waste have accumulated around the play equipment.

The condition has raised concerns among parents about children playing in an unhygienic environment. The park is frequented by children and residents of nearby neighbourhoods, particularly during the evenings.

The seating facilities inside the park are also poorly maintained. Residents said that daily cleaning was not being carried out properly due to a lack of adequate maintenance staff.

The garbage bins placed outside the park are also overflowing, resulting in a foul smell in the surrounding area. Waste is found near the entrance, inside the park and in the surrounding areas, affecting the overall cleanliness of the premises.

Priya, a parent of a 5-year-old, said, “Residents and children from the nearby areas come here to spend time and play. However, there is a lot of garbage in the park. Due to the unhygienic conditions, we are hesitant to allow our children to play here. The garbage should be cleared daily and the park should be properly maintained.”