Chennai-Abu Dhabi Etihad flight aborts take-off while on runway after hydraulic system failure

The flight, bound for Abu Dhabi (UAE), began its takeoff roll from Runway 25 at around 10:15 am. Shortly after the aircraft started moving, the pilot detected a sudden technical malfunction—later identified as a hydraulic system issue—and immediately slammed the brakes, bringing the aircraft to an emergency halt.

The swift action by the pilot helped avert what could have been a major catastrophe. Since the technical fault was spotted before the aircraft left the ground, the plane was stopped safely on the runway itself.

Immediately after the emergency stop, a team of aircraft engineers along with the airport fire service rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The preliminary investigation confirmed that a hydraulic problem caused the malfunction.