Chennai: A shelter for transwomen to live with dignity, independence

Managed by Thozhi Trust, an NGO, the night-only shelter has enabled several transwomen to pursue education, secure employment and move towards independent living, while also breaking long-standing social taboos within their communities.

R Kayal, a graduate in agriculture from Tirunelveli, said she had joined the shelter after reading a news report about it in a weekly magazine and making enquiries through its website. “I now study for more than eight hours a day to clear TNPSC and other competitive examinations. With access to books, uninterrupted electricity, RO water and essential facilities, I am able to focus fully on my preparation,” she said.