Chennai: A shelter for transwomen to live with dignity, independence

CHENNAI: In a quiet lane off Chetpet’s McNichols Road, a night shelter run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has emerged as a crucial support system for transwomen who left their homes after their identities were revealed, seeking safety, dignity and a chance to rebuild their lives on their own terms.
Managed by Thozhi Trust, an NGO, the night-only shelter has enabled several transwomen to pursue education, secure employment and move towards independent living, while also breaking long-standing social taboos within their communities.
R Kayal, a graduate in agriculture from Tirunelveli, said she had joined the shelter after reading a news report about it in a weekly magazine and making enquiries through its website. “I now study for more than eight hours a day to clear TNPSC and other competitive examinations. With access to books, uninterrupted electricity, RO water and essential facilities, I am able to focus fully on my preparation,” she said.
Kayal added that she had saved money during her college days to purchase study materials and books for competitive examinations. “Now that I have access to all the required resources, I am able to utilise my time productively,” she smiled.
Inaugurated in 2018, the facility accommodates 25 persons and is currently functioning at full capacity. Residents are provided free breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner, along with healthcare support and skill development training. During the COVID-19 pandemic, all residents stayed within the shelter premises, which functioned as a full-time residence.
Coordinator M Thilothama said that the shelter prioritises transwomen who are determined to lead a stable and dignified life. “It serves as a strong support system, ensuring access to regular medical care and structured skill development programmes,” she said. “More than 100 former residents have moved on to jobs or self-employment since its inception.”
Among them are Harini, T Losliya, P Ajitha Lakshmi, M Nadhira, M Agnisha and A Rathi, who are now employed in the private sector and leading independent lives. Others, including P Lakshana, S Nethra Sri, A Charlotte, S Dhikahitha and N Suganya have secured employment across various sectors over the past year and are preparing to transition into independent living.
S Mithra, who is pursuing a BSc in Visual Communication at a private college in Chennai, said, “I’m living comfortably at the shelter while nurturing bigger ambitions but I need financial support to pursue my academic goals.”
Residents are also assisted in obtaining transwomen identity cards, Aadhaar cards and official name changes through the gazette, enabling them to access welfare schemes and employment opportunities.
F Saleema, a long-time resident, represents a success story of empowerment within the shelter. Having joined years ago, she now serves as a caretaker and runs a small soup shop in the evenings outside the premises.
Apart from focusing on education and employment, the shelter also provides care for residents suffering from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, psoriasis, nutritional deficiencies and lung and kidney-related ailments. K Charulatha, who is undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis and nephrological issues, expressed gratitude for the initiative. “This facility has given us a second chance at life after being abandoned by our families,” she pointed out.