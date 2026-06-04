Chennai: 97 women factory workers hospitalised after eating biryani; private catering unit sealed

CHENNAI: Food Safety officials have sealed a private catering company after 97 women workers of a manufacturing unit near Sriperumbudur were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after consuming chicken biryani served at the factory canteen.
The 97 workers admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening, 84 were discharged on Thursday morning after treatment. However, 13 women continue to receive medical care, with two of them in critical condition and undergoing intensive treatment.
The incident occurred at a private manufacturing firm located in the SIPCOT Industrial Park at Pillaiyarpakkam near Sriperumbudur. The factory, which manufactures automobile cables, employs more than 300 women workers.
A private catering company, Thanvi Foods, has been providing daily meals to the workers. As part of the weekly menu, non-vegetarian food is served every Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, chicken biryani was provided for lunch. Police sources said when the first batch of employees was served lunch around noon, a strong foul smell emitted from the chicken pieces in the biryani. Several women immediately complained to the catering staff.
However, the complaints were ignored. Instead of replacing the food, catering employees removed only the chicken pieces from the biryani and served the same rice. Shortly after consuming the food, several women from the first batch began suffering from severe stomach pain and vomiting. Many collapsed one after another. Soon, private ambulances were rushed to the spot, and the affected workers were admitted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.
By Wednesday night, a total of 97 women were hospitalised. Among them, 10 workers who suffered severe symptoms were initially admitted to the ICU. Hospital sources said that 84 of the affected workers responded well to treatment and were discharged on Thursday morning. The remaining 13 workers continue to be under medical observation, while two women are in a critical condition.
Following the incident, police and Food Safety Department officials rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. As an immediate measure, Food Safety officials inspected the catering facility and sealed the premises. Officials said that the catering company's licence has also been cancelled and that it has been prohibited from preparing or supplying food until further notice.