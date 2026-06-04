Chennai: 97 women factory workers hospitalised after eating biryani; private catering unit sealed

A private catering company, Thanvi Foods, has been providing daily meals to the workers. As part of the weekly menu, non-vegetarian food is served every Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, chicken biryani was provided for lunch. Police sources said when the first batch of employees was served lunch around noon, a strong foul smell emitted from the chicken pieces in the biryani. Several women immediately complained to the catering staff.

However, the complaints were ignored. Instead of replacing the food, catering employees removed only the chicken pieces from the biryani and served the same rice. Shortly after consuming the food, several women from the first batch began suffering from severe stomach pain and vomiting. Many collapsed one after another. Soon, private ambulances were rushed to the spot, and the affected workers were admitted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

By Wednesday night, a total of 97 women were hospitalised. Among them, 10 workers who suffered severe symptoms were initially admitted to the ICU. Hospital sources said that 84 of the affected workers responded well to treatment and were discharged on Thursday morning. The remaining 13 workers continue to be under medical observation, while two women are in a critical condition.