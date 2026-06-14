Chennai: 8 CNG mist blowers to be procured for over Rs 3 cr to curb dust pollution

CHENNAI: In an effort to curb airborne dust pollution in industrial and construction zones across the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has proposed procuring 8 CNG-powered cannon mist blower machines at an estimated cost of Rs 3.38 crore.
The civic body plans to deploy two Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV)-mounted units and six Light Motor Vehicle (LMV)-mounted units across the north, central and south regions of Chennai. The machines, which are easily transportable, spray ultra-fine water droplets into the air to suppress dust particles and improve air quality.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said, “The mist blowers are being introduced to tackle air pollution in areas around major industrial and infrastructure projects, including facilities operated by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). The machines suppress dust pollution by spraying water in mist form. Tenders have been floated. We’ll assess the technical feasibility before taking a final decision on procurement.”
A senior Corporation official explained that the vehicle-mounted mist blowers would disperse ultra-fine water droplets that bind with airborne dust particles, causing them to settle quickly and reducing their spread. “These will be allotted to different zones and deployed based on local requirements and directions issued by TN Pollution Control Board,” he added.
According to GCC officials, the LMV-mounted units will have a 1,500-litre water tank capacity and 23 nozzles with adjustable spray patterns. These machines can project mist up to 30 metres with a five-horsepower system while consuming less than 5 litres of water per minute.
The HMV-mounted units will have larger systems capable of spraying mist up to 70 metres. Powered by a 21-horsepower mechanism, they will use less than 20 litres of water per minute, officials said. Adequate drainage arrangements will be made to prevent water stagnation due to spraying operations. However, environmental activists questioned the effectiveness of the initiative.
Vishvaja Sambath, Environmental Health Researcher at the Centre for Financial Accountability, said the move addresses only the symptoms of pollution rather than its source. “Such measures are like putting a bandage on a deep wound. Instead of spending public money on large machines to suppress pollutants, authorities should strengthen monitoring of industries in the Ennore-Manali region that violate environmental norms and take stringent action against them,” she said.
PM10 levels are considered a key indicator of dust pollution. These inhalable coarse particles, measuring 10 micrometres or less in diameter, typically originate from construction activities, open lands and dust-generating industrial operations. Due to their small size, they can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause respiratory irritation.