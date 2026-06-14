Chennai: 8 CNG mist blowers to be procured for over Rs 3 cr to curb dust pollution

The civic body plans to deploy two Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV)-mounted units and six Light Motor Vehicle (LMV)-mounted units across the north, central and south regions of Chennai. The machines, which are easily transportable, spray ultra-fine water droplets into the air to suppress dust particles and improve air quality.

GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said, “The mist blowers are being introduced to tackle air pollution in areas around major industrial and infrastructure projects, including facilities operated by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). The machines suppress dust pollution by spraying water in mist form. Tenders have been floated. We’ll assess the technical feasibility before taking a final decision on procurement.”

A senior Corporation official explained that the vehicle-mounted mist blowers would disperse ultra-fine water droplets that bind with airborne dust particles, causing them to settle quickly and reducing their spread. “These will be allotted to different zones and deployed based on local requirements and directions issued by TN Pollution Control Board,” he added.