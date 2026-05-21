Chennai: 74-yr-old succumbs to attack by mentally unstable son

Khatijabee (74) of Otteri had been living with her family since her husband Abdul Majeed died of illness four decades ago. She is survived by three children, Nazni Begum, Abdul Hafiz, and Imtiyaz.

Police said Imtiyaz (31), the youngest son, is mentally unstable.

On May 14, Khatijabee was alone at home when Imtiyaz allegedly struck her repeatedly on the head with a wooden log. Neighbours who heard her cries rushed in, rescued her, and admitted her to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.