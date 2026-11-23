CHENNAI: The police are probing the deaths of an elderly couple whose bodies were found in a decomposed state at their house in Purasaiwalkam on Saturday.
Preliminary investigations have suggested that the husband had died first and the wife had remained with the body for at least three days before she too died.
The deceased have been identified as Dhanraj (78) and his wife Chandra (72), residents of Saravana Perumal first Street in Purasaiwalkam. The police said the elderly couple had no children.
Dhanraj, a goldsmith, had stopped working a few years ago due to health complications. The couple reportedly sold Chandra's jewellery and deposited the proceeds in a bank as a fixed deposit and had been surviving on the interest earned from the deposit.
Dhanraj had been bedridden due to prolonged illness and was unable to walk and his wife was taking care of him.
On Saturday night, neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house and alerted the police. A team of officials rushed to the spot and found both Dhanraj and Chandra dead, with their bodies in an advanced state of decomposition.
The bodies were sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for the post-mortem examination. The Kilpauk police registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that Dhanraj might have died three days earlier and that Chandra had remained in the house with his body before she too died.