Preliminary investigations have suggested that the husband had died first and the wife had remained with the body for at least three days before she too died.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanraj (78) and his wife Chandra (72), residents of Saravana Perumal first Street in Purasaiwalkam. The police said the elderly couple had no children.

Dhanraj, a goldsmith, had stopped working a few years ago due to health complications. The couple reportedly sold Chandra's jewellery and deposited the proceeds in a bank as a fixed deposit and had been surviving on the interest earned from the deposit.