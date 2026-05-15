Chennai: 70-year-old woman robbed, murdered in Surapattu; CCTV helps nab land broker, friend

According to the police, they received information from the local residents around 8.45 pm on Thursday stating that two unidentified men who came in an auto-rickshaw had attacked the victim, Ponnammal (70), a resident of Surapattu.

The officials from Ambattur police station, who rushed to the spot, discovered Ponnammal's body with her hands and feet bound by cloth, her house ransacked, with a bureau and cupboards found open and their contents scattered.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's fifth daughter, Gajalakshmi (45) of Avadi, a case was registered at the Puthur police station. The body was subsequently sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.