Chennai | 7 months after complaints: Sabari Salai continues to be riddled with potholes, damaged patch works

An important link road connecting Madipakkam with neighbouring areas, Sabari Salai witnesses heavy traffic movement throughout the day. However, the deteriorating condition of the road has become a major concern for motorists and pedestrians, with residents alleging that repeated complaints to civic authorities have yielded no tangible results.

“The road has been in this condition for around seven months. We’ve submitted complaints multiple times, but no permanent repair work has been carried out. Commuting through this stretch has become increasingly difficult and unsafe,” said Sekar, a resident of the locality.

According to residents, the damaged road not only slows traffic movement during peak hours but also increases the risk of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders. Water stagnation during rains further worsens the condition, making several portions of the stretch difficult to navigate.