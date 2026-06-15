Chennai | 7 months after complaints: Sabari Salai continues to be riddled with potholes, damaged patch works

CHENNAI: Nearly seven months after residents first raised complaints, a severely damaged stretch of Sabari Salai in Madipakkam continues to remain unattended, forcing commuters to navigate potholes, uneven surfaces and damaged patches on a daily basis.
An important link road connecting Madipakkam with neighbouring areas, Sabari Salai witnesses heavy traffic movement throughout the day. However, the deteriorating condition of the road has become a major concern for motorists and pedestrians, with residents alleging that repeated complaints to civic authorities have yielded no tangible results.
“The road has been in this condition for around seven months. We’ve submitted complaints multiple times, but no permanent repair work has been carried out. Commuting through this stretch has become increasingly difficult and unsafe,” said Sekar, a resident of the locality.
According to residents, the damaged road not only slows traffic movement during peak hours but also increases the risk of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders. Water stagnation during rains further worsens the condition, making several portions of the stretch difficult to navigate.
“Minor damage at a few locations could have been manageable, but the entire stretch is affected. Residents have been waiting for a lasting solution for months,” said Muthuvel, a local shopkeeper.
A few others pointed out that the road serves as a key route for buses, cars, autos and two-wheelers, making its upkeep essential for ensuring traffic flow and public safety. They urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take immediate action and carry out comprehensive relaying work instead of temporary patch repairs.
GCC officials admitted to DT Next of having received complaints regarding the road condition and assured that necessary measures would be taken. “We’ve received representations from residents about the damaged stretch. Appropriate steps will be taken to address the issue,” an official told DT Next. However, no specific timeline has been announced for the commencement of repair work.