Chennai: 68-yr-old surrenders after murdering live-in partner

The deceased was identified as Shanthi (54). She started living with Rajendran (68) from 2016 after the demise of her husband.

According to the police, Shanthi sold sarees in the neighbourhood. Police sources said that there were frequent quarrels between Rajendran and Shanthi.

On Wednesday night, the couple had another quarrel and went to sleep. Early on Thursday morning, Rajendran hammered her to death while she was asleep.