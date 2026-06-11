Chennai: 68-yr-old surrenders after murdering live-in partner

CHENNAI: A 68-year-old man was arrested after he murdered his live-in partner by repeatedly attacking her with a hammer while she was asleep at their house in Anna Nagar East on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shanthi (54). She started living with Rajendran (68) from 2016 after the demise of her husband.
According to the police, Shanthi sold sarees in the neighbourhood. Police sources said that there were frequent quarrels between Rajendran and Shanthi.
On Wednesday night, the couple had another quarrel and went to sleep. Early on Thursday morning, Rajendran hammered her to death while she was asleep.
After the incident, Rajendran went to the Anna Nagar police station and surrendered. Police arrested him for murdering his partner. They recovered Shanthi's body and sent it to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.