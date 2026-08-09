Chennai: 66-yr-old sets self ablaze outside police station, dies

CHENNAI: A 66-year-old man who set himself on fire outside the Tiruvottiyur police station on Friday following a family dispute succumbed to his burn injuries at a hospital on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Kumar, a resident of Kaladipet. According to the police, Kumar had three wives and five children, but was deeply upset after being abandoned and reportedly driven out of the house by his family. For the past three months, he had been staying at his sister's house in New Washermanpet.
He had also been frequently approaching the police seeking action against his family members.
On Friday, dissatisfied with the response during his visit to the Tiruvottiyur station, Kumar walked out to the entrance, poured petrol over himself, and set himself ablaze.
Police personnel on duty rushed to his aid, doused the flames, and rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.
The Tiruvottiyur police have registered a case, and further investigation is under way.