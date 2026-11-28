The bidders include OHM Global Mobility, Ramalingam Construction Company, Ferrgra Enterprises, Sai Green Mobility, Traveltime Mobility India and PMI Electro Mobility Solutions.

The 12-metre buses, along with charging facilities and allied depot infrastructure, will be procured, operated and maintained under a 12-year Gross Cost Contract (GCC).

The MTC has also revised the tender conditions, reducing the assured monthly mileage for operators from 6,500 km to 6,000 km per bus. As operators are paid on a per-kilometre basis, the reduction will lower their minimum assured revenue and, consequently, reduce MTC's long-term payment commitment.