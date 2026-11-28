CHENNAI: Six companies have submitted bids to supply, operate, and maintain 1,000 air-conditioned electric buses for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), following the opening of the tender.
The bidders include OHM Global Mobility, Ramalingam Construction Company, Ferrgra Enterprises, Sai Green Mobility, Traveltime Mobility India and PMI Electro Mobility Solutions.
The 12-metre buses, along with charging facilities and allied depot infrastructure, will be procured, operated and maintained under a 12-year Gross Cost Contract (GCC).
The MTC has also revised the tender conditions, reducing the assured monthly mileage for operators from 6,500 km to 6,000 km per bus. As operators are paid on a per-kilometre basis, the reduction will lower their minimum assured revenue and, consequently, reduce MTC's long-term payment commitment.
At the same time, MTC has introduced a new technical eligibility condition requiring bidders to demonstrate available manufacturing capacity equivalent to at least 60 per cent of the quantity they have bid for, after accounting for their existing commitments.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has approved the procurement during the current financial year. The State government has also sanctioned Rs 500 crore to establish charging stations and other electrical and mechanical facilities at MTC depots across Chennai.
Currently, MTC operates 755 electric buses in Chennai, including 355 air-conditioned buses.
The previous DMK government floated the tender in March, ahead of the announcement of the Assembly election schedule. The TVK government subsequently allocated Rs 500 crore in the State budget for procuring the buses and upgrading depot infrastructure.
On October 14, the MTC cancelled the tender but reversed its decision the following day.