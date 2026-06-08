Chennai: 5 sentenced to life imprisonment in 2022 kidnap, gangrape case

Avadi city police had arrested six persons, including two 19-year-olds and two 21-year-olds, in connection with the gang rape and robbery. All six were found guilty. While five of them were sentenced to life imprisonment, another accused was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The survivor ran a tea stall near Porur. Around 11 pm, on August 6, 2022, she shut her shop and was returning home with a cab driver, a family friend. A man waylaid and intercepted the vehicle at Telliyar Agaram, 2 kms off the expressway. When the car stopped, five others joined him; they attacked the cab driver and the woman, forced their way into the vehicle, the police said.