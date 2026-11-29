The arrests took the total number of people held in the case to 14. The arrested were sent to Puzhal prison.



The funds belonged to the 15th Finance Commission's health grant scheme, implemented by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to improve healthcare infrastructure in rural areas. The money was maintained in a consolidated HDFC Bank account at CIT Nagar, Saidapet.



Between October 12 and 30, cybercriminals allegedly hacked these accounts and accessed the online banking credentials of officials from Keelaiyur, Mandapam and Dharapuram panchayat unions in Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram and Tirupur districts. They transferred the money to 25 bank accounts through 46 transactions.



Following a complaint from a department official, the CCB registered a case on November 3 and began investigating the transactions. Nine people were arrested earlier in Chennai, Bengaluru, Madurai and Sivaganga districts.