Chennai: 44-year-old held for raping mentally disabled woman

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man was arrested on rape charges after he lured a 23-year-old woman with mental disabilities and had physical relationship with her in the guise of marrying her, in Periyapalayam. The arrested person, Saravanan, was a security guard at a private company near Porur.
He got acquainted with the victim when she would bring lunch for her elder sister working in the same private company he did.
On Saturday, she came as usual with lunch for her sister but did not return home. Her family started a search and when they could not find her, they filed a police complaint.
Based on this, the police traced her to Periyapalayam by analysing her mobile phone network. While Saravanan was arrested, the woman was sent to a GH for a medical check up. A case was registered and he was sent for judicial remand.