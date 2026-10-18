Chennai: 4.15 lakh passengers travel on special buses for Ayudha Pooja holidays

A total of 9,571 buses were operated during the period, including 6,573 regular services and 2,998 special buses. Of the special services, 2,528 were operated by state transport corporations and 470 by private operators.

Special buses were operated from five locations in Chennai: Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Terminus at Koyambedu, Madhavaram bus terminus, the temporary bus terminus at the CMDA climate park and the temporary bus terminus at Maraimalai Nagar.

On October 15, a total of 2,546 buses, including 2,191 regular services and 355 special buses, were operated, carrying 1.15 lakh passengers.

On October 16, 3,346 buses, comprising 2,191 regular services and 1,155 special buses, were operated until midnight, transporting 1.47 lakh passengers.