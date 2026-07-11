Chennai: 41 more special buses for school kids from July 13

The buses will ferry students between bus stops near their residential areas and their schools during the morning and evening hours. The move follows directions from Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, according to the MTC press release.

MTC officials had carried out a 10-day field study in Saidapet and several other localities with schools, based on a representation submitted by Saidapet MLA Arul Prakasam to the Transport Minister on June 30 seeking improved bus connectivity for students. Officials also gathered feedback from students, parents and teachers before submitting a report to the government.