Chennai: 41 more special buses for school kids from July 13

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will operate 41 additional special buses making 84 trips a day for school students across Chennai from July 13, to reduce overcrowding and ensure safer travel during peak hours.
The buses will ferry students between bus stops near their residential areas and their schools during the morning and evening hours. The move follows directions from Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, according to the MTC press release.
MTC officials had carried out a 10-day field study in Saidapet and several other localities with schools, based on a representation submitted by Saidapet MLA Arul Prakasam to the Transport Minister on June 30 seeking improved bus connectivity for students. Officials also gathered feedback from students, parents and teachers before submitting a report to the government.
MTC had already been operating 25 special buses serving 25 schools, making 50 trips daily. With the addition of the new services, school special operations will be expanded further from Monday.
Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban inspected the buses on Saturday in the presence of MTC Managing Director T Mohan and other officials.