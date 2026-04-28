Chennai: 400 kg Red Sanders seized; 3 held

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the North Beach police station inspected an SUV and found red sandalwood logs concealed inside the vehicle. The police arrested Anand Antony, a native of Sivaganga, and Chengiz Khan and Mohammed Azhar, both residents of Mannadi.

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to forest department officials in Teynampet for further action. Forest officials registered a case and began an investigation into the smuggling network. Police said efforts were underway to track and apprehend Abdul Rahman, identified as the owner of the premises where the consignment was stored, who was absconding.

Further investigation is underway.