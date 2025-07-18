Chennai: 4 techies among 7 held for meth peddling

CHENNAI: Four IT professionals were among the seven persons arrested by the Nungambakkam police along with ANIU in their recent bust of narcotic possession and consumption.

Police had received inputs about the movement of narcotic substances near Valluvar Kottam on Thursday, after which a team monitored persons near the water tank area in Nungambakkam and detained three men loitering suspiciously.

On searching their belongings, police found methamphetamine, after which the trio – K Surya Bharathi (28) of Tirunelveli, Kannan (35) of Saligramam, and Ramkumar (40) of Semmancherry- were arrested.

Based on information gathered from them, the police arrested four more persons – Pradeep (36) of Virugambakkam, Saravanakumar (27) of Kodambakkam, Gauthamraj (29) of Puzhuthivakkam, and Ravindran (28) of Alandur.

A total of 22 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of OG ganja, Rs 5,300 in cash, nine mobile phones, and two laptops were seized from the accused.

Surya Bharathi, Kannan, Gauthamraj, and Ravindran are software professionals, while Ramkumar and Pradeep were self-employed. Saravanakumar worked as a driver, police said.

The arrested suspects were produced before a magistrate court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are underway to find other persons who are part of their network.