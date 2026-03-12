Chennai: 4 held for robbing Rs 28 lakh from jewellery shop owner

The victim, Uttam Chand (45), a resident of Velachery, runs a jewellery and textile shop in the locality. Police said a man named Arputharaj from Pallikaranai was known to Uttam Chand and used to occasionally sell old gold ornaments to him.

Two days ago, Arputharaj contacted Uttam Chand over the phone and told him that he had about 50 sovereigns of old gold jewellery worth around 40 lakh and was willing to sell it urgently for 28 lakh. He asked Uttam Chand to come with the cash to a location near Madambakkam near Tambaram, in the evening, if he was interested in purchasing it.