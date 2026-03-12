Chennai: 4 held for robbing Rs 28 lakh from jewellery shop owner

CHENNAI: Police have arrested four men from a star hotel on East Coast Road for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop owner of Rs 28 lakh at knife-point near Madambakkam.
The victim, Uttam Chand (45), a resident of Velachery, runs a jewellery and textile shop in the locality. Police said a man named Arputharaj from Pallikaranai was known to Uttam Chand and used to occasionally sell old gold ornaments to him.
Two days ago, Arputharaj contacted Uttam Chand over the phone and told him that he had about 50 sovereigns of old gold jewellery worth around 40 lakh and was willing to sell it urgently for 28 lakh. He asked Uttam Chand to come with the cash to a location near Madambakkam near Tambaram, in the evening, if he was interested in purchasing it.
Believing the offer, Uttam Chand took Rs 28 lakh in cash and went to the specified location along with a person working in a finance company for assistance. While Uttam Chand was speaking with Arputharaj at the location, three masked men suddenly arrived, assaulted him and threatened him at knifepoint before snatching Rs 28 lakh cash. Arputharaj pretended to chase the robbers but later fled along with them.
Uttam Chand immediately alerted the police, and the Selaiyur police team rushed to the spot and began an investigation. When police attempted to trace Arputharaj through his mobile phone, it was found switched off. However, with the help of mobile tower data and CCTV footage, police found that the accused were in ECR.
Following that, a special police team conducted searches at a luxury hotel on ECR where the suspects were staying. Police arrested four men Arputharaj (38), Karthik (26) from Kannagi Nagar, Jayakumar (25), and Rocky (28) from Selaiyur. During the arrest, police recovered about 25 lakh in cash and weapons, including machetes, from them. Police found that the accused were involved in several criminal activities and had pending cases against them. The police took all four of them to the Selaiyur police station, and further inquiry is on.