Chennai

Chennai: 35-year-old attacked by gang succumbs

The deceased was identified as Muneeswaran of Charles Nagar.
Representative image of a gang
Representative image of a gang AI-generated image
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CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man, who was attacked by a gang near Tiruvottiyur last week, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Muneeswaran of Charles Nagar.

On August 30, his brother, Sunil, was talking with a female friend near the Annamalai Nagar Railway Gate when a gang made objectionable remarks.

This led to a heated argument after which onlookers pacified the gang. Later in the day, they came looking for Sunil and on seeing his brother, they beat up Muneeswaran and fled the scene.

Tiruvottiyur
Chennai crimes
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