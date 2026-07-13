Chennai: 3-yr-old killed after metal plate falls on him

The severely injured boy succumbed early on Sunday (July 12) while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have arrested five persons, including the contractor and the vehicle operator.

The deceased boy has been identified as Shah Rukh Eswaran. According to the police, Shah Rukh lived with his family in Kannapasamy Nagar.

On Saturday (July 11) evening, Shah Rukh and his father Vignesh, a casual labourer, were walking home after ordering a cake at a bakery for his birthday next week when the accident happened along the Kannappasamy Nagar main road.

"A belt fastening the metal plate on the earthmover snapped and it hit the child before collapsing," a police officer said.