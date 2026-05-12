Chennai: 3 trans women arrested for attacking rival group member

CHENNAI: A group of transgender persons created a ruckus outside the Basin Bridge police station by hurling stones after one of them was detained for questioning in connection with theft accusations by a rival group.
Police said that the issue started when Parthiban alias Surekha, a transgender person, joined a rival group, leading to frequent arguments between Surekha and Salma, another transgender person.
In the early hours of Saturday, some transgender persons from Surekha's group allegedly barged into the house of a member of Salma's group in Pulianthope KP Park. They damaged a TV, a washing machine, and a cupboard before leaving.
After the rampage, Salma and another associate were heading to the police station to file a complaint on Sunday when they were intercepted near the KP Park bus stop in Pulianthope by a rival group of about 10 transgender persons.
The group allegedly abused Salma and Kaviya, attacked them with stones and issued death threats before fleeing.
Kaviya suffered injuries and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Based on Salma's complaint at Basin Bridge Police Station, police arrested three transgender persons - Deepan alias Diya (19) of Pulianthope, Vijayakumar alias Sumithra (28) of Choolai, and Rajiv alias Swathi (20) of Korukkupet - on May 10.
Search is on for others involved in the case. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.