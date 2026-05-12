Chennai: 3 trans women arrested for attacking rival group member

Police said that the issue started when Parthiban alias Surekha, a transgender person, joined a rival group, leading to frequent arguments between Surekha and Salma, another transgender person.

In the early hours of Saturday, some transgender persons from Surekha's group allegedly barged into the house of a member of Salma's group in Pulianthope KP Park. They damaged a TV, a washing machine, and a cupboard before leaving.

After the rampage, Salma and another associate were heading to the police station to file a complaint on Sunday when they were intercepted near the KP Park bus stop in Pulianthope by a rival group of about 10 transgender persons.