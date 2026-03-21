Chennai: 3 of a family held for not returning silver ingots to merchants

CHENNAI: The city police arrested three members of a family for using about 45.5 kg of silver ingots worth over a crore rupees, entrusted to a jewellery workshop owner, who died of health ailments and using the money to settle debts and buy properties.
The arrested persons were Dhanalakshmi (31) of Pulianthope, the deceased workshop owner's wife, her brother-in-law, Sathishkumar (39) and her father, Vedachalam (61).
According to the police, Dhanalakshmi's husband, Murugan, died of ailments in September 2024.
Following his death, two silver merchants who had given over 45 kg of silver ingots to Murugan had approached his family and requested that the silver ingots be returned.
While one merchant, Dileep Kumar (44), had given 30.5 kg of silver ingots, another merchant, Asif, gave 15 kg of silver to Murugan. They approached Murugan's family, who took over management of the workshop, and asked them to return their silver ingots.
Initially, the three stalled for time, promising to return the silver. Subsequently, they refused to return either the finished silver items or the raw ingots, police said.
Based on a complaint, the Elephant Gate police registered a case under relevant sections and arrested the three accused.
Investigations revealed that they sold these ingots and used the proceeds to settle their pending home loan, purchase a new car and cover various household expenses. All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.