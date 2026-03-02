Chennai: 3 held for assaulting police in Korukkupet Tasmac outlet

CHENNAI: Korukkupet police on Sunday arrested three men for allegedly assaulting a sub-inspector and a constable during a bid to pacify a drunken brawl at a Tasmac outlet on MS Naidu Street.
Residents alerted the control room about a commotion near the outlet, after which SI Dhanasekaran and constable Rajkumar reached the spot.
When they asked the three men who were indulging in the brawl to disperse, the trio argued with the cops and assaulted them.
A video clip of the incident showed bystanders intervening and rescuing the injured officers. The police were taken to the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital.
Later, all three accused, N Manikandan (26), Senthil Kumar (37) and M Ramesh (46), all residents of Old Washermanpet, were secured.
The three were booked under several sections, including obstructing public servants from discharging their duties and causing hurt. They were produced before a magistrate court in the city and remanded in judicial custody.