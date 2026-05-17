Chennai: 3 cops take bribe from gangster, suspended

CHENNAI: Three police personnel, including an Inspector with the Armed Reserve (AR), were suspended for allegedly accepting bribes from a notorious history-sheeter lodged in Puzhal Central Prison and facilitating undue privileges during court escorts.
According to police sources, Inspector Marimuthu and constables Thirumurugan and Chelladurai allegedly facilitated undue privileges for an accused, Vellakali alias S Kalimuthu.
A departmental inquiry by senior police officials confirmed that the officers had received money from him. After a probe, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak ordered the suspension of all three personnel.
Officials further stated that in the months before the incident, the suspended officers had repeatedly accepted money from the accused and extended favours to him during court appearances.
Vellakali was in the news earlier this year when a rival gang hurled country bombs at a police escort team transporting Vellakali when the police vehicle halted at Perambalur. Days later, the police shot dead the main suspect behind the hurling of country bombs.