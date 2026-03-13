Chennai: 3 arrested for sexually assaulting 42-yr-old woman in Gummidipoondi

The suspects, identified as Ranjith (27), Muthukrishnan (25), and Thulasiraman (20), are residents of the same locality. According to police reports, the trio allegedly entered the woman's shop on Wednesday night, threatened her, and forcibly took her to a nearby isolated location where the assault took place.



The victim's screams alerted passersby and residents, who rushed to assist her, prompting the three men to flee the scene.