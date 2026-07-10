Chennai: 3 arrested for murdering youth over gang rivalry

According to the police, Naresh was associated with a rival group led by Sanjay of Mullai Nagar, which had been at loggerheads with Vignesh's gang for nearly a year.

On Tuesday (July 7) night, Silambarasan, the main accused, allegedly lured Naresh to Samiyar Madam First Lane, where he was attacked with sharp weapons by the accused.

His body, bearing multiple injuries, was found in bushes on Wednesday (July 8) morning.