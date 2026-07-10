Chennai: 3 arrested for murdering youth over gang rivalry

CHENNAI: Three youth were arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Vyasarpadi, allegedly over a long-running rivalry between two local groups.
The police said two other suspects, including the prime accused, remain absconding.
The arrested people were identified as Vignesh (19), Premkumar (19), and Jeevaraj (21), all residents of Vyasarpadi. The victim, Naresh Kumar (20), was also from the locality.
According to the police, Naresh was associated with a rival group led by Sanjay of Mullai Nagar, which had been at loggerheads with Vignesh's gang for nearly a year.
On Tuesday (July 7) night, Silambarasan, the main accused, allegedly lured Naresh to Samiyar Madam First Lane, where he was attacked with sharp weapons by the accused.
His body, bearing multiple injuries, was found in bushes on Wednesday (July 8) morning.
Following an investigation, police arrested the three accused on Thursday night and launched a search for the remaining two suspects.
Further investigation is under way.