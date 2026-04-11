Chennai: 28-yr-old succumbs to assault with weapons

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man succumbed to cut injuries inflicted by an unidentified gang near Tondiarpet on Friday night.
V Naresh Kumar worked in a fish market in Washermenpet and lived with his family in VOC Nagar 11th Street.
He turned up home with severe injuries on Friday night, and his family rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed without responding to treatment.
The New Washermanpet police secured Naresh's body and sent it to the mortuary. Police said that there were deep cut injuries on his hip and chest, suggesting that he was attacked by a gang.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Naresh went drinking with his friends on Friday evening. However, it is not ascertained whether the injuries were inflicted by his friends, who are being questioned.
Further investigations are under way.