CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man from Chennai, who went to Abu Dhabi in the guise of a tourist, is all set to visit a new site that is not really on the list of must-visit places: The Puzhal central jail. The man was nabbed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for smuggling 1.6 kg of gold bars worth nearly 2.3 crore, which was concealed under a coating of silver.
Acting on a tip-off that gold was being smuggled on a flight from Dubai, a special team of DRI officials kept a close watch on passengers who landed at the airport on Tuesday. The officials grew suspicious of one of the passengers and stopped to question him. However, he was evasive in his replies, prompting them to take him to a room inside the airport for further interrogation.
When they searched his suitcase, they found three silver bars inside a parcel. On closer examination, however, the officials found that they were, in fact, gold bars coated with silver. Tests confirmed that they were 24-carat pure gold bars weighing 1.6 kg, with an estimated market value of 2.3 crore. The DRI officials seized the gold and arrested the passenger, who was taken to the DRI office in T Nagar for further interrogation.
During the investigation, the officials found that he was acting as a carrier for an international gold smuggling syndicate, which had sent him to Abu Dhabi in the guise of a tourist and used him to transport the gold to Chennai.
The DRI is now investigating the identity of the person who recruited and sent him to Abu Dhabi for the smuggling and tracing the network operating behind the gold consignment.