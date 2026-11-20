Acting on a tip-off that gold was being smuggled on a flight from Dubai, a special team of DRI officials kept a close watch on passengers who landed at the airport on Tuesday. The officials grew suspicious of one of the passengers and stopped to question him. However, he was evasive in his replies, prompting them to take him to a room inside the airport for further interrogation.

When they searched his suitcase, they found three silver bars inside a parcel. On closer examination, however, the officials found that they were, in fact, gold bars coated with silver. Tests confirmed that they were 24-carat pure gold bars weighing 1.6 kg, with an estimated market value of 2.3 crore. The DRI officials seized the gold and arrested the passenger, who was taken to the DRI office in T Nagar for further interrogation.