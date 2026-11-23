The Cooum originates near Sattarai village, about 65 km from Chennai, at the Kesavaram anicut in Tiruvallur, and flows through Poonamallee before entering Chennai at Maduravoyal, passing through Choolaimedu, Chetpet, Egmore and Chindadripet. After crossing Napier Bridge, it empties into the Bay of Bengal, south of Fort St George.

The proposed plan will target 5 key trouble spots: sewage flowing into the river, poor flood-carrying capacity, garbage dumping, neglected riverfronts and damaged ecosystems. The Chennai Rivers Transformation Company Limited (CRTCL) has floated a global request for proposal to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and provide transaction advisory services.

The consultants will first map sewage outlets and identify ways to stop untreated and partially treated wastewater from entering the river. The plan will cover interceptor pipelines, trunk sewers and pumping stations wherever gravity-based flow is not feasible. Existing sewage treatment plants will also be assessed for capacity and performance, with decentralised treatment and nature-based solutions considered where suitable.