Chennai: 27-year-old man gets 10-yr jail term under Pocso

During the trial, the court examined evidence regarding the abduction and the physical and mental trauma inflicted upon the 16-year-old girl. The Tirumangalam All Women Police previously lodged the accused in Puzhal Central Prison while the legal proceedings took place in the Tiruvallur District Pocso Court. The prosecution argued that the accused not only abducted the minor but also intimidated her to prevent her from seeking help.

After perusing the submissions, the judge considered the gravity of the offences and sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping, 10 years for rape and 2 years for criminal intimidation and held that the jail term can be undergone concurrently.