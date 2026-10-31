Chennai: 26-year-old Siddha medical student dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old postgraduate Siddha medical student dies by suicide at the girls hostel of the National Institute of Siddha in Tambaram on Thursday. The deceased was identified as T Shenbagavalli, who was pursuing her third year of postgraduate Siddha medicine at the institute and was staying at the college hostel along with two other students.
Police said that Shenbagavalli was also preparing for central government recruitment examinations. The question papers were difficult, and she was worried about whether she would clear the exam and secure a government job.
On Thursday morning, her two roommates went out for a walk, while Shenbagavalli remained in the room. When they returned, they found the room locked from inside. Despite knocking on the door and repeatedly calling her mobile phone, there was no response.
The students alerted the hostel warden, after which the hostel staff broke open the door. They found Shenbagavalli hanging from the ceiling using her dupatta. Upon information, the Tambaram police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Tambaram GH for a post-mortem.
Her parents in Kumbakonam were also informed. The police have secured her mobile phone and are examining her call records and messages to establish whom she had last contacted and whether she had received any messages before her death. As the phone was locked, efforts are being made to access it.
Police are also investigating whether examination-related stress could be the reason for her death.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.