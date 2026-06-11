Chennai: 25-yr-old man held for two burglaries in Triplicane

The Ice House police were investigating complaints from two persons who alleged that their houses had been broken into and valuables had been stolen.

According to one of the complainants, Pramila (42) of Suthanthira Nagar in Triplicane, about 11 sovereigns of gold and Rs 15,000 cash were missing from her cupboard when she returned from work on May 25.



Another complainant, Vishnukumar (42), who lives in the same street as Pramila, claimed that there was a break-in at his house on Tuesday (June 9) and 12 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 30,000 were stolen.