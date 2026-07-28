Chennai: 25-year-old woman tried to thwart snatching, injured in fall from EMU; passengers nab man

Alarmed by this, passengers stopped the train, chased down the suspect, overpowered him, and handed him over to the RPF. Meanwhile, Prabha was rushed to the Tambaram Government Hospital, from where she was shifted to a private hospital.

The police identified the snatcher as Ajay, who claimed during inquiry that the phone belonged to his wife. He created a ruckus during questioning, which made the Railway Police suspect that he was intoxicated.

Later, Ajay's wife arrived at the Tambaram Railway police station with their baby and demanded Ajay’s release. When police refused, she attempted to jump in front of an approaching EMU with the child. But RPF personnel intervened in time and prevented the suicide attempt before taking her and the infant to the RPF office for counselling and inquiry.

Officials told her that her husband had been caught by passengers while committing the offence and that legal action would be taken. She was later allowed to leave with the child.

Tambaram Railway Police have registered a case and recovered the stolen mobile phone from Ajay, who was remanded in judicial custody.