Chennai: 25-year-old kills wife’s aunt, on the run

CHENNAI: A man allegedly killed his wife's aunt by slashing her neck for refusing to let him see his wife in Tiruvottiyur. The Tiruvottiyur police are on the lookout for the 25-year-old accused.

According to the police, Kalimuthu met Selvi A (22) through a social media platform and got married last year. However, after frequent quarrels arose between the couple during which Kalimuthu allegedly assaulted her, Selvi left their marital home in Tirupur and left for her parents' house in Tiruvottiyur, said the police.

After repeated attempts to convince her to return failed, Kalimuthu went to her house with a knife at around 5 am on Wednesday. Selvi's aunt Dhanam (48) spotted him outside the house and began shouting at him. Agitated by this, Kalimuthu slashed her neck and fled the scene, police said.

Family members rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. Based on a complaint, the Tiruvottiyur police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding accused.