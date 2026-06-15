Chennai

Chennai: 25 sovereigns of jewellery, Rs 2 L cash stolen from house

The theft came to light after the occupant returned from church and found the house was burgled.
Latest updates from DT Next. Covering breaking news across Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and India.
Latest updates from DT Next. Covering breaking news across Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and India.
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CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for suspects who broke into a house in Saidapet and stole 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 2 lakh in cash.

The theft came to light after the occupant returned from church and found the house was burgled.

The complainant, Ranganathan (52), is a meat trader and resides in Saidapet. On Sunday, he left home in the morning for work. His wife, Latha, locked the house and went to a nearby church.

On returning, she found the lock tampered with and the valuables missing. Saidapet police registered a case and have launched a search for the suspects.

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