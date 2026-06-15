Chennai: 25 sovereigns of jewellery, Rs 2 L cash stolen from house

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for suspects who broke into a house in Saidapet and stole 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 2 lakh in cash.
The theft came to light after the occupant returned from church and found the house was burgled.
The complainant, Ranganathan (52), is a meat trader and resides in Saidapet. On Sunday, he left home in the morning for work. His wife, Latha, locked the house and went to a nearby church.
On returning, she found the lock tampered with and the valuables missing. Saidapet police registered a case and have launched a search for the suspects.