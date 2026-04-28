Chennai: 24-year-old worker dies of asphyxiation, four others hospitalised

The deceased, identified as M Dananth Jaya Malik, was employed at an ethanol manufacturing unit located inside Sipcot Industrial Estate in Thervoy Kandigai near Gummidipoondi. On Monday, Malik, along with Sagar Das, Subrath Kumar, Mano Rangan Das (all from Odisha), and supervisor P Mullai Vendhan of Thandalam village, were engaged in routine maintenance work when the incident happened.

When the workers entered the tank for cleaning, they were allegedly hit by noxious gases and fainted, after which other co-workers rescued and moved them to a private hospital.