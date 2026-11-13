Chennai: 24-year-old dies after riding into open pit at canal work

The deceased R Hari Prasanth (24), a resident of ICF Colony in Athipattu, was employed with a private tiles factory in Pattaravakkam, the police said.

Initial probe revealed that the accident happened around 10.30 pm when Prasanth allegedly entered a road that was closed for an ongoing canal construction and rode straight into the pit. The police are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol.

The incident is reminiscent of the multiple lives claimed by open drains and poorly barricaded construction sites across Delhi early this year, creating a furore over civic failure.