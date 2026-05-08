Chennai: 2 youths held for selling maanja threads, ganja in separate incidents

In the first case, Kodungaiyur police acted on a tip-off about the sale of banned maanja thread. During the inquiry, police arrested Giridharan (26) from Kamaraj Salai in Kodungaiyur.

Investigation revealed that he was purchasing kites and banned manja thread through online platforms and selling them locally. The police registered a case against him and seized the materials for further investigation.

In another incident, police conducting vehicle checks in the Sathyamurthy Nagar area of Vyasarpadi intercepted a suspicious person and questioned him.