Chennai: 2 youths held for selling maanja threads, ganja in separate incidents

CHENNAI: The police arrested two persons in separate cases in north Chennai for selling banned maanja thread and illegally possessing painkiller tablets and narcotics substances.
In the first case, Kodungaiyur police acted on a tip-off about the sale of banned maanja thread. During the inquiry, police arrested Giridharan (26) from Kamaraj Salai in Kodungaiyur.
Investigation revealed that he was purchasing kites and banned manja thread through online platforms and selling them locally. The police registered a case against him and seized the materials for further investigation.
In another incident, police conducting vehicle checks in the Sathyamurthy Nagar area of Vyasarpadi intercepted a suspicious person and questioned him.
The police recovered 40 painkiller tablets and 200 grams of ganja from his possession. The accused was identified as Bharath alias 'Kozhi' Bharath (21), from Vyasarpadi.
Investigators said Bharath procured painkiller tablets through illegal channels and sold them at inflated prices. A case was registered against him under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Bharath was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.