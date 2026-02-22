Chennai: 2 youths die as bikes collide head-on in Chengalpattu

Diwakar was coming from the opposite direction; the two bikes had collided with each other near Melakandai village, and the occupants were thrown to the ground. A passerby alerted the authorities, who moved all three to the hospital, where Premkumar and Diwakar were declared dead on arrival. Vignesh, who sustained grievous injuries, is undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case, and further investigations are on.