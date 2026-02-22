Chennai: 2 youths die as bikes collide head-on in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries after two motorbikes collided head-on near Maduranthakam in the Chengalpattu district on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Premkumar (25) of Melacheri and Diwakar (24) of Keezhakaranai. Premukar, along with his friend, Vignesh (24), were riding along the Maduranthagam-Koovathur road.
Diwakar was coming from the opposite direction; the two bikes had collided with each other near Melakandai village, and the occupants were thrown to the ground. A passerby alerted the authorities, who moved all three to the hospital, where Premkumar and Diwakar were declared dead on arrival. Vignesh, who sustained grievous injuries, is undergoing treatment.
Police have registered a case, and further investigations are on.