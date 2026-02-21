Chennai: 2 Rajasthan men among 4 held for smuggling 309 kg of gutka

CHENNAI: The police arrested four persons, including two from Rajasthan, for smuggling 309 kg of banned gutka tobacco products from Bengaluru in a car by changing the number plate of the vehicle.
The Elephant Gate police intercepted the vehicle near Wall Tax Road on Friday based on a tip-off.
While questioning, the occupants gave evasive replies, after which the police checked the vehicle and found banned oral tobacco products.
Police arrested Rajesh Kumar (40) of Tondiarpet, Sukdas (23) of Rajasthan and Srikrishna Devasi (25) of Rajasthan.
Further investigation led to the arrest of Sakthivel (44) of Villupuram district, a private parcel service employee who was their accomplice.