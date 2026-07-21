Chennai: 2 held for attacking SI during raid in Minjur

The incident occurred on Saturday when SI Venkatesan and a constable went to Athipattu to arrest wanted accused Boobalan. Police said Boobalan and his associates assaulted the officers, and Dharshan allegedly hacked the SI with a machete.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Dharshan and Osanna near Minjur railway station on Monday. Dharshan sustained a fractured arm while attempting to escape. Both were remanded, while efforts continue to trace Boobalan and other absconding accused.