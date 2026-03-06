Chennai: 2 eatery staff steal Rs 2 lakh, on the run

CHENNAI: The MKB Nagar police have launched a manhunt for two restaurant employees who allegedly locked their employer in his room before decamping with Rs 2 lakh in cash.
According to the police, Altaf Hussain Malik, 25, a native of West Bengal, had opened a biriyani shop 10 days ago. He was working at a private jewellery shop in Vyasarpadi Industrial Estate for six years.
He had two employees, Saqib Majnul and Saqib Sirjuddin. Around 11 pm on Wednesday, the three men went to sleep in their rented room on Sharma Nagar Main Road in Vyasarpadi after finishing work. The two employees locked Altaf Hussain in the house and fled with the money from the shop.
When Altaf woke up on Thursday, he found the room locked from the outside. He alerted police, who arrived and rescued him. When they went to his shop, they found Rs 2 lakh missing.