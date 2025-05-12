CHENNAI: Two college students died after they were run over by an express train near St Thomas Mount on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Mohammed Nabool (20) and Sabeer Ahamed (20). Both were from Perambalur and in their final year of pursuing computer science and engineering, staying in a hostel in Adambakkam. On Sunday evening, both of them went to play cricket on a ground near the St Thomas Mount railway station.

Later in the night, they were walking back to the hostel. Police said the duo were walking on the railway track when a southbound express train knocked them over. Both died on the spot.

The onlookers alerted the St Thomas Mount police who alerted the railway police. They visited the spot and sent the bodies to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is on.